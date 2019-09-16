The Mountain Mail, Sept. 15, 1994:
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and the Banana Belt Fat Tracks Mountain Bike Club are conspiring for the fifth year to present the annual Banana Belt Loop mountain bike race.
Organizer Bryan Olson, Otero Cyclery, said approximately 40 riders have registered already, but the bulk of registration each year happens the morning of race day.
