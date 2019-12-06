The Mountain Mail, Dec. 5, 1994:
Lights on the Angel of Shavano Hospice Tree of Life are shining brightly, following a tree lighting ceremony Friday.
A bulb on the tree on the front lawn of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is lit for each $10 donation in memory of a friend or loved one. Proceeds are used by the Angel of Shavano Hospice for various needs.
