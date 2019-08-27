The Mountain Mail, Aug. 26, 1969:
A person could almost hear some of the departed souls whispering to one another in the wind. A natural eerie feeling passed over the members of the “Historical Prospectors” and their guests, as George Everett, longtime resident of the county, told tales of the towns that died of borning, survived briefly or continued a populace for several years.
The first stop for the caravan was the Midway stage station, a point at which the stage picked up passengers and mail from Whitehorn and Turret and deposited outbound mail to riders for delivery high in the stretches of Gribble and Bassam Parks.
