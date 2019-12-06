The Mountain Mail, Dec. 5, 1969:
The hallowed rooms of the Healy House will ring with laughter and merriment Saturday evening as members of the Leadville Community Concert Association attend a post-concert reception for Metropolitan Opera baritone Frank Guarrera.
Guarrera, who also sang the role of Horace Austin Warner Tabor in the Central City production of “The Ballad of Baby Doe,” will be the featured performer Saturday night in the second season presentation of the Community Concert Association.
Healy House curator Sally Scanlan is following the policy of trying to have the Healy House available for use by Leadville residents during months when the museum is normally closed to tourists. A reception for Guarrera seemed natural and an invitation the concert directors eagerly accepted.
