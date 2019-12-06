The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 5, 1944:
Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Stevison, proprietors of the Indian Grill, have purchased the building on F Street owned by the E.G. Duncan estate, originally the Gill Bakery building. They will remove the restaurant to the new location as soon as alterations can be made.
They will occupy the second story as a home.
The ground floor is now occupied by the Bradley Construction company, which has the contract for installing the HOLC apartments in Salida.
