The Salida Mail, Dec. 5, 1919:
Radium had been obtained almost wholly from mines in Bohemia, but a few years ago deposits were found in Cornwall, England, and in Portugal, near Guarda in the bed of a stream. The Cornwall pitchblend from which radium is extracted is said to be particularly rich in metal, 500 milligrams being extracted.
Prior to 1910, radium was something like $3 million an ounce, but subsequent discoveries have reduced the price about one third. It is one of the heaviest known metals, having the atomic weight of 224.4 as compared to 207 for lead. The possibilities of the metal in the production of light, heat and power are too vast to estimate, and it may have a most important use in medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.