The Mountain Mail, March 24, 1995:
The last day for ordering tree and shrub seedlings from the Colorado State Forest Service Nursery is fast approaching, said Kathryn Stardgrave of the State Forest Service.
“People living in Chaffee County should place their order prior to Monday, April 3, in Lake County by Friday, April 21,” she said.
