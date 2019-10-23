The Salida Mail, Oct. 28, 1919:
Dr. T.L.A. Shaffer arrived in Salida Saturday after an absence of two years in the army service.
He was dressed in the uniform of a major, having been promoted from captain to the higher rank after he entered the service.
Dr. Shaffer was preparing to go to France when the influenza epidemic became so severe in this country. He was kept on this side to assist in combating the plague, and he was transferred to many camps where the disease was rampant.
Later he went to France and served in the American hospitals there until a few weeks ago when he was returned to this country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.