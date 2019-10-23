The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 25, 1944:
Cpl. Eugene Robert Arnold, Rte. 1, Salida, Colo., waist gunner on a B-24 Liberator, has recently been assigned to an Eighth Air Force Liberator group and is now flying in bombing attacks on targets in Germany and occupied Europe.
This group made its 100th mission in support of the initial landings by Allied Forces in Normandy on D-Day and was cited by the commanding general of the Second Bombardment Division for “distinguished and outstanding” service on these five score missions.
Cpl. Arnold attended Salida High School. He entered the service in July 1942.
His parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Arnold, live at the same address. His wife, Mrs. Dorothy Arnold, lives at 129 D St.
