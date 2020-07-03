140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 3, 1880: Our little neighbor, twenty miles up the river, has no rival in the line for which she has any reputation. As previously remarked, there can be but one Buena Vista. It is certainly to be hoped that the present generation will not see the second edition of the town mentioned. The citizens thereof do not seem to tire of blowing about its enterprise and its redhotativeness, often remarking that it is read hot and still a’ heating. And it really appears to be true.
The last grand break at Buena Vista occurred last Sunday when some of its inhabitants mobbed the police judge, pounded him most unmercifully and whipped his daughters for interfering in his behalf. They also went for the clerk and recorder but were not so successful with him.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 25, 1920: Aviator Brooks arrived in Salida with his airplane at 7:15 o’clock Thursday evening. He was first noticed as a speck in the sky below Howard and the engine whistles gave warning of his approach. He circled over Salida a mile above the city, looped the loop, did a spiral and the nose dive and corkscrew and came down on the Mesa in an open field, making a perfect decent.
He did not land at the fair grounds because he feared there might be a crowd in his way and it was nearly dusk, so when he descended he would take no chances of injuring anyone.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 2, 1945: Oby Kelsey Meeks, 32, arrested here by Chief of Police Julius Masters, was taken to Denver Saturday night by F.B.I. agents, who suspect him of being Raymond Wright, alias Raymond Knoel, of Peach Orchard., Kan., wanted for three murders committed eleven years ago. Chief Masters noted that his description, including scars, fitted a bulletin issued by the F.B.I. some time ago.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 1, 1970: Eight local 4-Hers were selected yesterday to present their demonstrations at the District Demonstration Contest July 21 in Salida. The selection of four in the general division and four in the home economics division was made at the Chaffee County Demonstration Contest Tuesday at the Methodist Church.
In the general category, the district-bound demonstrators are Jeff Stanton, Lyle Warren, Annette Dwire and Mike Shannahan. The home ec girls selected are Myra Klockenbrink, Sandy Evans, Janet Shannahan and Lenna Miller.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 3, 1995: Salida High School cross country stand-out Aaron Blondeau is one of 40 runners from across the country invited to participate in the International Sports Exchange program this summer.
Blondeau will travel to Sydney, Australia to compete with a team of American runners in the annual City to Surf, the premiere running event in Australia with more than 40,000 participants.
