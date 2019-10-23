The Mountain Mail, Oct. 27, 1969:
They all went out to get a closer look at Mt. Shavano Manor, Salida’s recently completed three-quarter-million-dollar housing project for the aging.
Two of the fifty units involved in the present facility, plus the centrally located Community House, underwent close scrutiny by both prospects for future dwellers and by interested friends and relatives of prospects.
Only one thing is lacking, and that could not be built in. The people of Salida will provide that most important aspect – visitation.
