The Salida Daily Mail, April 16, 1945:
Two Salida men are receiving their initial Naval indoctrination at the U.S. Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Ill.
The recruit training consists of instruction in seamanship, military drill and general Navy procedures. During this period a series of aptitude tests will be taken by the recruits to determine whether they will be assigned to Naval Service School, to a shore station or to immediate duty at sea.
When their recruit training is completed these men will receive a period of leave. They are: Chester W. Van Alystyne, 29, husband of Mrs. Edith L. Van Alystyne, and Richard A. Law, 29, husband of Mrs. Lois E. Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.