The Mountain Mail, Nov. 4, 1994:
Time finally ran out on the 30-year-old scoreboard at Salida High School’s football field.
Thanks to $500 in donations from Boosters and a $5,000 check from Salida Building and Loan, the Spartans can look forward to running up the score next season on a brand-new scoreboard.
The Spartans defeated the then-No. 8 Centauri Falcons to claim the number two spot in the Intermountain League and a state playoff berth at the scoreboard’s debut.
