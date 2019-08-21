The Mountain Mail, Aug. 22, 1994:
The South Arkansas Landowners Association presented Ronny Bergmann an award for outstanding community service Friday night at their annual meeting.
The award is given to someone who volunteers their own time to help neighbors with tasks like shoveling snow, snow-plowing, cutting wood and in other ways.
Bergmann and his wife, Sarina, have two children, daughter Cammie and son Chance.
