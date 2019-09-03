The Salida Record, Sept. 5, 1919:
The Ute Pass road was opened for travel last Friday, the first since the recent washouts completely destroyed it.
Although a large force of men has been at work continually since the washout, the damage was so great it has taken about a month to make the road possible for travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.