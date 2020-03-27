The Mountain Mail, March 26, 1970:
Galen E. Swank, Grand Master of the Masons in Colorado will be in Salida Friday when honors will be given to three members of the local lodge for having served 50 years each.
Dr. Guy Wayne Larimer, Gilbert Rawson and William S. Rush are the three local men to be honored at the joint communication. Mt. Princeton Lodge Number 49 AF & AM and Salida Lodge number 57 AF & AM will participate in the event at the Salida Masonic Temple.
