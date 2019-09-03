The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 2, 1944:
All details have been completed for the three-day program of the Days of ‘49 to be held in Salida today, Sunday and Labor Day. The celebration is under the auspices of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the proceeds will be used for the benefit of disabled veterans.
Gambling with stage money in old pioneer style will be in the Blunkall building on East First Street. Bingo games also will be played. There will be a dance at the Elks home.
The committee believes there will be many visitors for the event and that the program will keep many Salidans in their hometown for the three-day holiday.
