The Mountain Mail, May 2, 1995: Salida and Cotopaxi High Schools are each sending three delegates to Boys State, June 11-16, at University of Southern Colorado in Pueblo.
Participants from Salida High are David Rollins, sponsored by Salida Building and Loan, Jimmy Littrell, sponsored by VFW, and Kody Ryff, sponsored by Sertoma.
Cotopaxi High School boys attending are Thomas French, sponsored by Salida Elks, Daniel Young, sponsored by Disabled American Veterans, and Robert Robinson, sponsored by Bank 1.
The six high school boys will have completed their junior year. They will receive training in election and voting procedures, governmental process at city, county and state level.
