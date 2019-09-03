The Mountain Mail, Sept. 3, 1969:
Salida School District R-32-J will be named the recipient of what was the post office building in Salida for many years. The building is at the corner of Second and E Streets and was vacated recently when the Postal Department moved its activities to the new facility at the corner of Third and D streets.
If plans in the mill should materialize, the facility would allow usage for kindergarten classes, adult night classes, storage of educational materials and possible administrative offices for special education classes.
The General Services Administration earlier denied a request by the city of Salida seeking to secure the building for use as a museum and/or chamber of commerce office. At that time, it was said that the only manner in which the facility could be secured free of cost would be through use in either health, education or welfare.
