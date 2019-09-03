The Mountain Mail, Sept. 2, 1994:
New technology has made possible provision of telephone service to new business in downtown Salida and other parts of Chaffee County that already had reached capacity.
U.S. West Salida chief Jorge Marmolejo said Thursday that the move of Colorado Mountain College to the Palace Hotel, owner Ray Kitson’s decision to handle calls to both his companies – Headwaters Outdoor Equipment, Salida, and American Adventure Expeditions, Johnson Village – from the Salida location and opening of several new businesses along First Street caused the telephone company to stress.
