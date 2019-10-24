The Salida Mail, Nov. 4, 1919:
The coal strike is making poor progress from the standpoint of the strikers.
The government and public sentiment have outlawed the strike, and all indications are that it is destined to grief.
When cities are in danger of going without fuel for their homes, their hospitals and their schools in winter, they cannot be in sympathy with those who deprive them regardless of the merits of the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.