The Mountain Mail, Jan. 16, 1970: Candy Stripers had their first meeting of the year Jan. 13 in room 1 of the high school, at which time they elected new officers for the year.
New officers elected were Sandra Ophus, president; Chris Cady, vice president; Ruth Perschbacher, secretary; Kathy Mooney, treasurer; Debby Perry, Salida reporter; Patty Evans, Buena Vista reporter. Nettie Post was appointed hours committee chairman and Maurine Smith, book cart chairman.
Mrs. Jack Cady gave a financial report on decorating the hospital for Christmas. Candy Stripers spent approximately $15 of their money. Gifts by many Salida merchants and residents were responsible for keeping costs to the Candy Stripers low.
