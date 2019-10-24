The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 24, 1944:
When Congress reconvenes after recess, it will tackle the question of postwar employment.
This is a tremendous problem that will require all the king’s brains as well as his horses and men.
In 1929 everyone who wanted work could find a job. When the depression came in that year jobs were out of reach.
This continued until 1943 when Franklin D. Roosevelt provided jobs through the W. P. A., P. W. A. and other agencies. These jobs were at a wage rate sufficient only to keep body and soul together.
But what of postwar? If 12 million men, or even seventy-five percent of that number, are released from service, there will be 12 million jobs to fill.
