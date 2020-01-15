The Mountain Mail, Jan. 15, 1970: George Koenig, Jr., Salida’s member on the Highway Commission, has received word that his appointment to that office has received unanimous Senatorial approval.
Senator Harry Locke of Salida advised Koenig of the action by telephone late Tuesday.
Recently, Koenig attended a meeting with other members of the commission and was advised that Colorado has received the return of about $8 million in highway cutback monies, allowing work on roads in the state to continue.
