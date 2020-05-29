The Salida Mail, May 28, 1920: The city council is in a quandary and something is in the sewer.
A merry old game of passing the buck is going on.
The sewer in the alley of F and First Streets is blocked and the merchants in the block are complaining.
Fred L. Bateman and F.W. Gloyd, the latter representing a client, went before city council at the last meeting and asked to have the sewer obstruction removed.
The council contended that the sewer passes through an alley which is private property and that it is not the duty of the city to make repairs.
