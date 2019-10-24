The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1969:
Craig Lovato, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Lovato of Las Vegas, Nev., and grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Lovato of 914 D Street in Salida, is credited with saving the life of a 5-year-old boy who was struck by a motorcycle during races at Nellis Air Force Base track recently.
When Deputy Lovato, age 22, arrived at the track on Nellis Boulevard and Gowan Road, the child was not breathing and appeared to be in deep shock.
The officer gently turned the boy over and hit the child’s back, which started him breathing again.
Witnesses told the sheriff’s department a motorcycle driven by Jerry Hawe, 16, address unknown, ran into the child when he wandered out onto the track during the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.