The Salida Mail, Dec. 9, 1919:
It is surprising how quickly eye inflammation is helped by common witch hazel, camphor, hydrastis, etc. as mixed in Lavoptic eye wash. One elderly lady, who had been troubled with chronic eye inflammation for many years, was greatly helped in two days.
We guarantee a small bottle of Lavoptic to help ANY case, weak, strained or inflamed eyes. Aluminum eye cup free. W.J. Lippard, druggist.
