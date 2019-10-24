The Mountain Mail, Nov. 2, 1994:
The Colorado Wildlife Commission will consider recommendations to adopt a big game season structure that lasts five rather than three years during its meeting Nov. 9 and 10.
One significant change being recommended to the commission is a proposal that would totally limit deer licenses during the third combined deer and elk seasons.
Deer licenses would be available over the counter only during the first and second rifle seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.