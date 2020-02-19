The Salida Mail, Feb. 20, 1920:
Burglars entered the store of R.D. Grazio on F Street early Wednesday morning, carefully packed $1,500 worth of merchandise and made their escape.
Two large bundles were left behind, evidently because the burglars were unable to escape with it before daybreak.
It is the belief of merchants who visited the store that the thieves had experiences in merchandise and they stole the articles of the highest value, which could be transported with the least trouble and sold readily.
