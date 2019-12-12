The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 8, 1944:
The regular meeting of the Odd Fellows Lodge was held Thursday evening with 26 members and one visitor present. Noble Grand Vearle Williams presided.
A favorable ballot was taken on one application for membership. Being the regular meeting for election of officers, the following were elected for the ensuing term:
Glen Starbuck, noble grand; W. Mobeck, vice grand; Everett Harry, secretary; and Roland Closson, treasurer.
