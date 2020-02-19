The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 19, 1945:
Colorado’s most valuable farm crop is hay, according to census figures, says R.E. Patterson of the Western Seed Company of Denver, and the turning of these forage grasses into livestock is a major source of the prosperity of the West.
Skillful range management is needed to get the fullest measure of use from this vast natural resource, according to Mr. Patterson. Not only is a proper balance needed between the number of livestock and the available grazing supplies on any given area, but the time of year for full use is also important.
Harvesting of forage with livestock is closely related to plant growth requirements. Plants need rest periods to maintain themselves. Often reseeding is needed, but too frequently neglected. The subject is one that deserves more careful study than it usually receives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.