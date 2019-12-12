The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1969:
The Christmas concert of the “Singing Christmas Tree” consisting of 60 members of the Salida High Select Choir will present their traditional program for the public Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. in the high school auditorium, according to John Held, director. There is no charge. The same program will be given to the high school Dec. 19 and to the junior high school Dec. 18 during the last period of school.
For the first time the concert will be shown on KOAA television in color, Held said. The program has been televised for nine years from the Pueblo station. The choir filmed the concert Tuesday after presenting it to the Woodland Park high school that afternoon. Arlin Buller, instrumental director, accompanied the group along with John Held.
