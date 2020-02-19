The Mountain Mail, Feb. 18, 1970:
Effective upon receipt of a new license from the state of Colorado, the Rocket Bar will change ownership. Transfer of the license was approved Monday evening by the Salida City Council.
Moses Guy Stancato and Frank C. Nation are selling the business establishment to Robert J. and Laveta Cunningham.
