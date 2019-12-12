The Mountain Mail, Dec. 12, 1994:
A Salida family’s miracle is featured in the Dec. 20 issue of Woman’s Day.
The article, titled “Do You Believe in Miracles?” by Joan Wester Anderson tells of a cross Bud and Jane Surber helped their children erect for a 4-H club in 1970.
Over a period of years, the cross had fallen into disrepair. Then at Christmas in 1989, when the family was mourning the loss of a son-in-law, the cross miraculously lit, even though the family had spent hours on the hill trying to get it to work and had finally given up.
Since the wires remained broken, the Surbers have never been able to determine the source of power to the cross. Earthly power, that is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.