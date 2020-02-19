The Mountain Mail, Feb. 20, 1995:
Members of the Alpha Eta Sorority have presented checks to the DARE program, Crimestoppers and the Transient Aid Fund.
A $500 check for the DARE program was presented to Officers Mike Bauman and Vince Marchase at the Jan. 2 meeting.
At the Jan. 30 meeting at the home of Sherri Thompson, Sgt. Mike Bowers of the Salida Police Department explained the Transient Aid Fund and the Crimestoppers program and received a check for $50 for each of those programs.
Several members of Apha Eta are doing a legacy for their daughters to join Beta Sigma Phi. All members are sending recipes for the Beta Sigma Phi Cookbook for 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.