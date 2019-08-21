The Mountain Mail, Aug. 21, 1969:
Fort Yankton, located at Yankton, North Dakota, contains 16 buildings which could become a National Police Museum as early as Memorial Day 1970, if Chaffee County Sheriff C.E. Berry and a group of fellow peace officers continue along according to plan.
Incorporation plans were filed early in July with the South Dakota Secretary of State to form the National Police Museum Corporation. Incorporators include Berry; Bill Wilson, the man who was in Salida recently with the explosives display; Vernie Vidwell, Chief of Police in Owensboro, Kentucky; Homer Jense, former Adjutant General of South Dakota; and John R. Kabeiseman, a Yankton attorney.
The site chosen for the museum is on the shores of Lewis and Clark Lake and is fairly near the geographic center of the nation in an area of high tourist traffic count.
