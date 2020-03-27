The Salida Daily Mail, March 27, 1945:
To make sure that we shall have enough sugar for all wartime uses, the Office of Price Administration is tightening up the home canning sugar program for 1945. Last year, each applicant was entitled to 25 pounds of sugar for canning, and no limits were placed on the amount a single family could have. This year, each ration will be based on the applicant’s actual home canning needs, up to 20 pounds per person, with a 160 pound limit for any family.
Sugar applications will be placed in the grocery stores, where applicants are urged to pick them up.
Every question must be answered completely or the application cannot be processed. Applications should be in by Monday afternoon to be processed the same week. Acting District Rationing Official Herbert Writer has announced the 1945 season will begin on April 1.
