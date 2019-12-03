The Salida Mail, Dec. 2, 1919:
Archie Snyder, car repairer apprentice, aged 17 years, was crushed between the draw bars of two freight cars in the local yards, at 10:20 o’clock yesterday morning.
His left hip was badly bruised and he was hurt internally. He died at the D. and R. G. hospital at 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.
The cars on the store house track were uncoupled and set for unloading and the switching crew was recoupling the empties. The boy stepped between two ares as they came together.
The switching crew was making a coupling four car lengths ahead of the boy, but the coupling did not hold and the four cars were shoved down a few feet.
Foreman G.H. Heider, of the switching crew, saw the boy step between the cars but too late to shout a warning.
