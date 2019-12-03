The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 2, 1944:
Glen R. Lamberg, Exalted Ruler of Salida Elks Lodge, has announced Memorial Services will be held at the lodge at Eight p.m. on Sunday, December 3, when members will join to pay tribute to the memory of their deceased members.
The ceremony will take on added significance this year, Mr. Lamberg said, when, in addition to honoring the memory of civilian members who died during the year, tribute will also be paid to the members of the Order who made the supreme sacrifice in World War II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.