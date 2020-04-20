The Salida Mail, April 20, 1920:
Henry Phillips, former Salida boy and member of the company which lost the first man in the World war, also the company which went in with 225 men and came out with only eight men whole, is visiting in Salida.
He’s a nephew of Frank Zingone and Ralph Mazzula.
Phillips was reported dead early in the war, but he was located in a hospital with a high explosive bullet wound in his hip.
After recovering from his wound in six weeks he went back to the front and was again wounded July 21 in the right and left knees, but he recovered September 30 and was again up and at ’em when the kaiser took the count.
