The Salida Daily Mail, April 19, 1945:
First Lieutenant Craig W. Larimer, 27 son of Dr. and Mrs. G. W. Larimer, of 146 Poncha Blvd., Salida, Colo., has been promoted to the grade of captain.
A battalion surgeon in the 47th Infantry Regiment of the veteran 9th Infantry Division, Captain Larimer was called to active duty in January 1944 and entered operations in Western Germany.
