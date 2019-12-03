The Mountain Mail, Dec. 2, 1969:
Sam M. Deleo, 404 West Sackett, Salida, missed only two game guesses in the final football contest of the year and walked away with the winning prize money of $10.
George Wood had to work a little harder to secure the second place money of $5. Both he and Stanley McFadden missed three guesses apiece. McFadden was off on the tie breaker scores by 33 points while Wood missed them by only 29 points to take the second place award. Both of these participants missed the same games.
