The Salida Mail, March 2, 1920: There was a rush order for new front door locks on F street last week, when it became known that the pass key made by three burglars, who robbed the Grazio store, would open the doors of a dozen or more business houses.
The merchants immediately ordered the latest design of locks.
J. H. Howell did not know that burglars had entered his place until Marshall Blunkall showed him a bottle of perfume with the Howell price mark on it.
The perfume was found in the possession of one of the burglars arrested in Pueblo. He was selling it in that city at less than half price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.