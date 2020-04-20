The Mountain Mail, April 17, 1970:
Joe Nelson and Tom Meyers were the members of the Salida High School Rodeo Club who came home with a trophy from action seen in Alamosa Saturday and Sunday.
Joe and Tom received the third place trophy for team roping.
Those attending were Jerry Cross, two team roping events and calf roping; Joe Nelson, team roping and bareback bronc riding; Chris Downare, bareback bronc riding; Mark Downare, bareback bronc riding; Dave Kaess, two team roping events, calf roping; Mark Clark, bareback bronc riding; Bob Ochs, bull riding; Joe Nachtrieb, two team roping events; Tom Meyers, two team roping events and bull riding.
