The Mountain Mail, Dec. 2, 1994:
A severely injured bald eagle was found by the Arkansas River west of the Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery Wednesday.
… Division of Wildlife Officer Ron Dobson captured the eagle.
… Due to the severe nature of the eagle’s injuries, Dobson decided the best course of action would be to destroy the bird. The eagle’s body will be turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Dobson said the eagle will then probably be given to a Native American tribe for ceremonial use.
