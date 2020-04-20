The Mountain Mail, April 20, 1995:
Chaffee County residents woke up to almost 12 inches of snow on the ground today as the valley was besieged by yet another late season storm.
Salida, Poncha Springs, Nathrop, Buena Vista and even Monarch Pass all reported about a foot of new snow had fallen overnight and through the morning.
Oddly enough, Fairplay, Leadville and Texas Creek only reported 2-3 inches of the white stuff.
Road conditions were mostly slushy and wet as temperatures rose. Icy conditions were expected overnight.
