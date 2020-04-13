The Salida Mail, April 13, 1920:
The Salida Woman’s club will meet Saturday afternoon at the home of Mrs. F.C. Paine.
The annual election of officers will be held.
Following the installation of officers and the program for the afternoon, Mrs. Paine will serve tea to the members in compliment to Mrs. Alex Davidson and daughter, Miss Heartz Davidson, members of the club, who are leaving Salida.
