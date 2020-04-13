The Salida Daily Mail, April 12, 1945:
“The Heart of the Rockies” was one of three communities in its class in Colorado and one of 1,307 cities in its class in the United States who had a clear record for 1944 of no fatal traffic accidents.
The other two communities in Colorado were Durango and Longmont.
This is the fourth one that Salida has on the walls of the Bureau of Information on Third Street.
There has been only one fatal traffic accident in Salida since November 1936, and that was on August 15, 1942, so that up to and including Sunday, April 8, the present record is for 962 days.
The 1,000th day will come on May 11.
