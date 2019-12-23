The Salida Mail, Dec. 23, 1919:
The fire department gave a reception for Leonard Maier when he returned home from Boulder Saturday to spend the Christmas vacation, and neighbors noticed flames shooting out of the chimney of his home on H street.
The soot had caught fire in the chimney and threatened the building. The firemen arrived in time to prevent a fire loss.
The fire department was also called Sunday morning to the restaurant at 136 lower F street, where a large range, resting on the bare floor, set fire to the flooring.
The fire was extinguished without damage to the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.