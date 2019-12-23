The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 21, 1944:
Antics, an Army newspaper published somewhere in Tunis, North Africa, devoted its pages recently to members of the 17th Air Depot Group, which celebrated its second anniversary of overseas service.
Corp. Stanley G. Ritchie, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.S. Ritchie, is a member of that group. He has been overseas for 26 months.
The article tells of the homesickness of the boys for American homes and food and mentions specifically the long delay of American mail.
The article is enlivened by a number of pictures of scenes where the boys became well acquainted before going on to new points.
Human interest stories are spaced throughout the article. The story was based on facts supplied by 1st Lt. Louie Garrono, group historian, and to S-Sgt. James Lowder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.